Swiss National Bank Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $89,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 4.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $397.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.60 and its 200-day moving average is $366.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.02 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

