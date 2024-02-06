Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of CBRE Group worth $73,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

