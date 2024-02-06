Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of ANSYS worth $82,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day moving average is $310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

