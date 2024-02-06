SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 452.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

