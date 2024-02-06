Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

