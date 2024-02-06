Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Sysco by 974.0% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Sysco by 43.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 13.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Sysco Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYY opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

