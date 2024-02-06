Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

TSM opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $616.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

