Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 138.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $164.01 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.