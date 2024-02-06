Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.