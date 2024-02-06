TD Cowen Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $85.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

