Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TDY opened at $430.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

