Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after buying an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

