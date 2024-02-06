Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $635,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.5 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $130.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

