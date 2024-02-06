The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,785 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

