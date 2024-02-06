The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 12.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $267.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.