The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 82,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $158.21 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

