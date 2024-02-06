The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TJX opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

