The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,063 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

