The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.21% of Wendy’s worth $222,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Wedbush cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

