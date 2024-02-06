The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,893,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.21% of Wendy’s worth $222,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
