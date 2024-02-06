The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 186,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.21% of Wendy’s worth $222,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

