Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $551.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

