Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

TSBK stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.