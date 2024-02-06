Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.