TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Stock analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TKO Group stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TKO Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 487,796 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in TKO Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TKO Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

