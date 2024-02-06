Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.46% of Toll Brothers worth $274,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.