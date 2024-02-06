Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.