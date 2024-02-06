Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.27.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

