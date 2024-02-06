Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

