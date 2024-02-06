Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 12-Month High at $186.20

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.20 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 185.95 ($2.33), with a volume of 1360678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.10 ($2.25).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
