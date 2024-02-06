Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.96% of Tyler Technologies worth $318,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $427.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,028 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.09, for a total value of $2,092,100.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,279.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,881 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,993. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

