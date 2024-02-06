UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $178.69 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

