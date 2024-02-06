United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,103 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of United Bankshares worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

