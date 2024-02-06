United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of United Rentals worth $98,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,634,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:URI opened at $645.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $559.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $658.63.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

