United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,524,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,230,000 after buying an additional 792,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after purchasing an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,959,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

