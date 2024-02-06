Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.68% of Valero Energy worth $326,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $243,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 569.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 47,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $773,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

