VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLTR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

