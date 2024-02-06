VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,024,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

