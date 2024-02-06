Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,119,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 145,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

