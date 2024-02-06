Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $73.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

