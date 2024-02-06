Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,053,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

