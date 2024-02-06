Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

VXUS opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

