Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Veritex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Veritex by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

