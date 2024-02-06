Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Buckle worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Buckle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

In other news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

