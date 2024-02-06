W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

