W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of W.W. Grainger worth $100,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $944.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $839.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.04.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $803.75.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

