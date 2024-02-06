Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,443,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $80,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

