Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $80,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

