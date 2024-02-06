Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.