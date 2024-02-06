Wedbush Weighs in on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

AVB stock opened at $169.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

