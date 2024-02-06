Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Underweight

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $277.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.90.

NYSE ITW opened at $254.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.14. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after acquiring an additional 244,145 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after acquiring an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

